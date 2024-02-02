Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Makes Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 02 Feb 2024, by 3.07 %. The stock closed at 494.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509.65 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the REC stock opened at 501 and closed at 494.45. The highest price recorded during the day was 513.75, while the lowest price was 498.9. The market capitalization of REC is currently 133,438.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 511.5, and the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for REC shares on that day was 579,362 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 11:51 AM IST REC share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3344
Buy2222
Hold1111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
02 Feb 2024, 11:40 AM IST REC share price Live :REC trading at ₹509.65, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹494.45

The current data for REC stock shows that the price is 509.65, with a percent change of 3.07 and a net change of 15.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and the actual value. This suggests that investors are showing confidence in the company, leading to an upward trend in the stock price.

Click here for REC Profit Loss

02 Feb 2024, 11:33 AM IST REC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
REC509.314.853.0511.5110.5134110.1
Bajaj Holdings & Investment8354.455.80.078495.05791.0592979.61
India Infrastructure Trust Unt98.50.00.0103.080.046540.4
Emudhra459.80.40.09535.35206.93447.3
Pilani Investment & Industries3298.159.851.853392.951602.653651.74
02 Feb 2024, 11:20 AM IST REC February futures opened at 501.15 as against previous close of 497.8

REC is currently trading at a spot price of 507.05. The bid price is 510.4 and the offer price is 510.65. The offer quantity is 2000 and the bid quantity is 4000. The open interest is at 37,528,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

02 Feb 2024, 11:10 AM IST REC share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of REC stock today was 498.9, while the high price was 513.75.

02 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹494.45 on last trading day

Based on the data from the last day of REC BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 579,362. The closing price of the shares was 494.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!