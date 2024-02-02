REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Makes Gains in Today's Trading

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the REC stock opened at ₹501 and closed at ₹494.45. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹513.75, while the lowest price was ₹498.9. The market capitalization of REC is currently ₹133,438.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹511.5, and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for REC shares on that day was 579,362 shares.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for REC stock shows that the price is ₹509.65, with a percent change of 3.07 and a net change of 15.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and the actual value. This suggests that investors are showing confidence in the company, leading to an upward trend in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|REC
|509.3
|14.85
|3.0
|511.5
|110.5
|134110.1
|Bajaj Holdings & Investment
|8354.45
|5.8
|0.07
|8495.0
|5791.05
|92979.61
|India Infrastructure Trust Unt
|98.5
|0.0
|0.0
|103.0
|80.04
|6540.4
|Emudhra
|459.8
|0.4
|0.09
|535.35
|206.9
|3447.3
|Pilani Investment & Industries
|3298.1
|59.85
|1.85
|3392.95
|1602.65
|3651.74
REC is currently trading at a spot price of 507.05. The bid price is 510.4 and the offer price is 510.65. The offer quantity is 2000 and the bid quantity is 4000. The open interest is at 37,528,000.
The low price of REC stock today was ₹498.9, while the high price was ₹513.75.
Based on the data from the last day of REC BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 579,362. The closing price of the shares was ₹494.45.
