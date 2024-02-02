REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Makes Gains in Today's Trading

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the REC stock opened at ₹501 and closed at ₹494.45. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹513.75, while the lowest price was ₹498.9. The market capitalization of REC is currently ₹133,438.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹511.5, and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for REC shares on that day was 579,362 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.