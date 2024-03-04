REC Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

REC stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 459.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
REC Share Price Today : On the last day, REC's open price was ₹460.05, close price was ₹459.65, high was ₹463.6, and low was ₹459.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹121654.95 crore. The 52-week high for REC was ₹524, while the 52-week low was ₹110.75. The BSE volume for the day was 33580 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:09:16 AM IST
REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹459.65 on last trading day
On the last day, REC had a trading volume of 33,580 shares with a closing price of ₹459.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!