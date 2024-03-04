Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

REC Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 459.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, REC's open price was 460.05, close price was 459.65, high was 463.6, and low was 459.25. The market capitalization stood at 121654.95 crore. The 52-week high for REC was 524, while the 52-week low was 110.75. The BSE volume for the day was 33580 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Mar 2024, 08:09 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹459.65 on last trading day

On the last day, REC had a trading volume of 33,580 shares with a closing price of 459.65 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!