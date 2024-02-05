Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 496.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 506.9 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, REC opened at 501 and closed at 494.45. The stock reached a high of 513.75 and a low of 494.05. The market capitalization of REC is 130,686.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also 513.75 and the 52-week low is 110.5. On the BSE, there were 1,185,845 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST REC share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of REC stock was 495.8, while the high price reached 508.05.

05 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST REC February futures opened at 499.6 as against previous close of 498.6

REC is currently trading at a spot price of 505.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 506.35, while the offer price is 506.6. The bid quantity stands at 4000, indicating a strong demand for the stock. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 2000. The open interest for REC is 35126000, suggesting a significant number of open positions in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:51 AM IST REC Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST REC share price update :REC trading at ₹506.9, up 2.14% from yesterday's ₹496.3

The current data shows that the stock price of REC is 506.9, with a percent change of 2.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.14% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.69%
3 Months46.02%
6 Months149.2%
YTD20.36%
1 Year322.0%
05 Feb 2024, 09:01 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹496.3, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹494.45

As of the current data, the price of REC stock is 496.3. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

05 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹494.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of REC shares on the BSE was 1,185,845 shares. The closing price for these shares was 494.45.

