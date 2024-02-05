REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Soars in Trading Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, REC opened at ₹501 and closed at ₹494.45. The stock reached a high of ₹513.75 and a low of ₹494.05. The market capitalization of REC is ₹130,686.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also ₹513.75 and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. On the BSE, there were 1,185,845 shares traded.
Today, the low price of REC stock was ₹495.8, while the high price reached ₹508.05.
REC is currently trading at a spot price of 505.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 506.35, while the offer price is 506.6. The bid quantity stands at 4000, indicating a strong demand for the stock. On the other hand, the offer quantity is 2000. The open interest for REC is 35126000, suggesting a significant number of open positions in the stock.
The current data shows that the stock price of REC is ₹506.9, with a percent change of 2.14. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.14% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 10.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.69%
|3 Months
|46.02%
|6 Months
|149.2%
|YTD
|20.36%
|1 Year
|322.0%
As of the current data, the price of REC stock is ₹496.3. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
On the last day of trading, the volume of REC shares on the BSE was 1,185,845 shares. The closing price for these shares was ₹494.45.
