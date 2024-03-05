Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 05 Mar 2024, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 462.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 464.75 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at 463.6 and closed at 462.6. The stock reached a high of 468.9 and a low of 452.7. The market capitalization of REC was 122,379.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 524 and the 52-week low was 110.75. The BSE volume for REC was 470,937 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹464.75, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹462.6

The current data of REC stock shows that the price is 464.75, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹462.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for REC was 470,937 shares with a closing price of 462.6.

