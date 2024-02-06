REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Soars with Strong Market Performance

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, REC had an open price of ₹500.7 and a close price of ₹496.3. The stock reached a high of ₹511 and a low of ₹494.45. The market capitalization of REC is ₹131,687.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹513.75 and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 506,261 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.