Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 06 Mar 2024, by 1.56 %. The stock closed at 464.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 472.2 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price TodayPremium
REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at 463.35 and closed at 464.75. The stock reached a high of 469.95 and a low of 457.9. The market capitalization was 122,431.75 crore. The 52-week high for REC is 524 and the 52-week low is 113.15. The BSE volume for the day was 197,872 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 09:52:44 AM IST

REC Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:41:37 AM IST

REC share price update :REC trading at ₹472.2, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹464.95

The current price of REC stock is 472.2, with a net change of 7.25 and a percent change of 1.56. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

06 Mar 2024, 09:37:44 AM IST

REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.99%
3 Months11.53%
6 Months93.49%
YTD12.62%
1 Year282.83%
06 Mar 2024, 09:12:42 AM IST

REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹471.3, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹464.95

REC stock is currently trading at 471.3, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 6.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:12:08 AM IST

REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹464.75 on last trading day

On the last day, REC BSE recorded a volume of 197,872 shares with a closing price of 464.75.

