REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at ₹463.35 and closed at ₹464.75. The stock reached a high of ₹469.95 and a low of ₹457.9. The market capitalization was ₹122,431.75 crore. The 52-week high for REC is ₹524 and the 52-week low is ₹113.15. The BSE volume for the day was 197,872 shares traded.
The current price of REC stock is ₹472.2, with a net change of 7.25 and a percent change of 1.56. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.99%
|3 Months
|11.53%
|6 Months
|93.49%
|YTD
|12.62%
|1 Year
|282.83%
REC stock is currently trading at ₹471.3, with a percent change of 1.37 and a net change of 6.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, REC BSE recorded a volume of 197,872 shares with a closing price of ₹464.75.
