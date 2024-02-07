REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Surges in Trading Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) was ₹502.85 and the closing price was ₹500.10. The stock reached a high of ₹504.90 and a low of ₹490.80 throughout the day. The market capitalization for REC is ₹132,385.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹513.75 and the 52-week low is ₹110.50. On the BSE, there were 568,601 shares traded for REC.

