REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Surges in Trading Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) was ₹502.85 and the closing price was ₹500.10. The stock reached a high of ₹504.90 and a low of ₹490.80 throughout the day. The market capitalization for REC is ₹132,385.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹513.75 and the 52-week low is ₹110.50. On the BSE, there were 568,601 shares traded for REC.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.22%
|3 Months
|46.69%
|6 Months
|131.77%
|YTD
|21.82%
|1 Year
|315.32%
The current data of REC stock shows that the price is ₹502.75, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and has gained 2.65 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of ₹502.75.
On the last day, the volume of REC shares traded on the BSE was 568,601 shares, and the closing price was ₹500.1.
