REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 500.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502.75 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) was 502.85 and the closing price was 500.10. The stock reached a high of 504.90 and a low of 490.80 throughout the day. The market capitalization for REC is 132,385.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 513.75 and the 52-week low is 110.50. On the BSE, there were 568,601 shares traded for REC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:34 AM IST REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.22%
3 Months46.69%
6 Months131.77%
YTD21.82%
1 Year315.32%
07 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹502.75, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹500.1

The current data of REC stock shows that the price is 502.75, with a percent change of 0.53 and a net change of 2.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.53% and has gained 2.65 points. The stock is currently trading at a price of 502.75.

07 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹500.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of REC shares traded on the BSE was 568,601 shares, and the closing price was 500.1.

