REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 502.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509.05 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, REC opened at 498.65 and closed at 502.75. The stock had a high of 511.85 and a low of 498.2. The market capitalization of REC is 134,044.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 513.75 and the 52-week low is 110.5. On the BSE, there were 345,414 shares traded for REC.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:10 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹509.05, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹502.75

REC stock is currently priced at 509.05 with a percent change of 1.25 and a net change of 6.3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.25% or 6.3.

08 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹502.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of REC shares traded on the BSE was 345,414 shares. The closing price for the shares was 502.75.

