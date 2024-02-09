REC Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the REC stock opened at ₹513.85 and closed at ₹509.05. The stock reached a high of ₹524 and a low of ₹505.75. The market capitalization of REC is ₹134,254.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹513.75 and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. On the BSE, a total of 887,577 shares of REC were traded.

