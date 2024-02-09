Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

REC Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.16 %. The stock closed at 509.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 509.85 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the REC stock opened at 513.85 and closed at 509.05. The stock reached a high of 524 and a low of 505.75. The market capitalization of REC is 134,254.93 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 513.75 and the 52-week low is 110.5. On the BSE, a total of 887,577 shares of REC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹509.05 on last trading day

On the last day, the REC BSE volume was 887,577 shares, and the closing price was 509.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!