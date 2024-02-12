Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -1.11 %. The stock closed at 482.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 477.25 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, REC's stock opened at 505 and closed at 509.85. The highest price reached during the day was 505.45, while the lowest price was 463.7. The market capitalization of REC is 127,079.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 524 and 110.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,072 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST REC Live Updates

12 Feb 2024, 09:47 AM IST REC share price update :REC trading at ₹477.25, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹482.6

The current data shows that the stock price of REC (Rural Electrification Corporation Limited) is 477.25. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -5.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 5.35. Overall, these numbers suggest a decline in the value of REC stock.

12 Feb 2024, 09:30 AM IST REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.92%
3 Months34.27%
6 Months115.07%
YTD16.85%
1 Year311.25%
12 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹482.6, down -5.34% from yesterday's ₹509.85

The current data of REC stock shows that the stock price is 482.6 with a percent change of -5.34 and a net change of -27.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.34% and the value has decreased by 27.25. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a downward trend in its value.

12 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹509.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of REC shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,834,072 shares. The closing price of REC shares on that day was 509.85.

