REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, REC's stock opened at ₹505 and closed at ₹509.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹505.45, while the lowest price was ₹463.7. The market capitalization of REC is ₹127,079.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹524 and ₹110.5 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,072 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of REC (Rural Electrification Corporation Limited) is ₹477.25. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -5.35, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹5.35. Overall, these numbers suggest a decline in the value of REC stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.92%
|3 Months
|34.27%
|6 Months
|115.07%
|YTD
|16.85%
|1 Year
|311.25%
The current data of REC stock shows that the stock price is ₹482.6 with a percent change of -5.34 and a net change of -27.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.34% and the value has decreased by ₹27.25. This suggests that the stock is experiencing a downward trend in its value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of REC shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,834,072 shares. The closing price of REC shares on that day was ₹509.85.
