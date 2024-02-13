Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
REC stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -0.31 %. The stock closed at 452.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.75 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of REC was 482, with a closing price of 482.6. The stock reached a high of 488.8 and a low of 449.3. The market capitalization of REC is 119,061.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 524, while the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for REC shares was 1,609,001.

13 Feb 2024, 10:16 AM IST REC share price live: Today's Price range

The REC stock had a low price of 443.15 and a high price of 456.15 for the current day.

13 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST REC February futures opened at 452.85 as against previous close of 455.7

REC is a stock trading at a spot price of 449.9. The bid price is 451.9, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 452.3, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 2000, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 4000, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is 40736000, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts.

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST REC Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST REC share price update :REC trading at ₹450.75, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹452.15

The current data for REC stock shows that the price is 450.75. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.4.

13 Feb 2024, 09:42 AM IST REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.27%
3 Months24.25%
6 Months104.16%
YTD9.86%
1 Year287.65%
13 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹443.15, down -1.99% from yesterday's ₹452.15

REC stock is currently priced at 443.15 with a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9, suggesting a decline of 9. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in its price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹482.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for REC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,609,001. The closing price of the shares was 482.6.

