REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Slumps in Trading Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of REC was ₹482, with a closing price of ₹482.6. The stock reached a high of ₹488.8 and a low of ₹449.3. The market capitalization of REC is ₹119,061.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹524, while the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for REC shares was 1,609,001.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The REC stock had a low price of ₹443.15 and a high price of ₹456.15 for the current day.
REC is a stock trading at a spot price of 449.9. The bid price is 451.9, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 452.3, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The offer quantity is 2000, representing the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 4000, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest is 40736000, reflecting the total number of outstanding contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for REC stock shows that the price is ₹450.75. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.4, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.27%
|3 Months
|24.25%
|6 Months
|104.16%
|YTD
|9.86%
|1 Year
|287.65%
REC stock is currently priced at ₹443.15 with a percent change of -1.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -9, suggesting a decline of ₹9. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in its price.
On the last day of trading for REC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,609,001. The closing price of the shares was ₹482.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!