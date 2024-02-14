REC share price Today Live Updates : REC stock plummets as investors sell off shares

REC Share Price Today : The last day of REC saw an opening price of ₹443.15 and a closing price of ₹452.15. The stock reached a high of ₹468.35 and a low of ₹443.15 during the day. The market capitalization of REC is currently at ₹122,510.75 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹524 and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for REC on this day was 533,057 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
REC stock's low price for the day was ₹453.05, while the high price reached ₹471.45.
REC (Stock Symbol: REC) is currently trading at a spot price of 465.25. The bid price is 466.95 with a bid quantity of 2000, while the offer price is 467.25 with an offer quantity of 2000. The stock has an open interest of 40,340,000.
As of the current data, the stock price of REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) is ₹462.05. There has been a decrease of 0.69% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.65%
|3 Months
|26.38%
|6 Months
|109.07%
|YTD
|12.5%
|1 Year
|307.23%
As of the current data, the stock price of REC is ₹457.35. There has been a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.9, implying a decrease of ₹7.9 in the stock price.
On the last day, the volume of REC BSE shares traded was 533,057. The closing price of the shares was ₹452.15.
