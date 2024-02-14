Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC stock plummets as investors sell off shares

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 465.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 462.05 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : The last day of REC saw an opening price of 443.15 and a closing price of 452.15. The stock reached a high of 468.35 and a low of 443.15 during the day. The market capitalization of REC is currently at 122,510.75 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 524 and the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for REC on this day was 533,057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:10 AM IST REC share price live: Today's Price range

REC stock's low price for the day was 453.05, while the high price reached 471.45.

14 Feb 2024, 10:06 AM IST REC February futures opened at 458.55 as against previous close of 466.2

REC (Stock Symbol: REC) is currently trading at a spot price of 465.25. The bid price is 466.95 with a bid quantity of 2000, while the offer price is 467.25 with an offer quantity of 2000. The stock has an open interest of 40,340,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST REC Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST REC share price update :REC trading at ₹462.05, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹465.25

As of the current data, the stock price of REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) is 462.05. There has been a decrease of 0.69% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -3.2.

14 Feb 2024, 09:38 AM IST REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.65%
3 Months26.38%
6 Months109.07%
YTD12.5%
1 Year307.23%
14 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹457.35, down -1.7% from yesterday's ₹465.25

As of the current data, the stock price of REC is 457.35. There has been a percent change of -1.7, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.9, implying a decrease of 7.9 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹452.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of REC BSE shares traded was 533,057. The closing price of the shares was 452.15.

