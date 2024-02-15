Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Sees Strong Gains in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 481.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 486.85 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of REC was 457.35 and the closing price was 465.25. The stock reached a high of 484.65 and a low of 453.05. The market capitalization of REC is 126750.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 524 and the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 618,721 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:35 AM IST REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.38%
3 Months31.91%
6 Months115.82%
YTD16.65%
1 Year324.13%
15 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹486.85, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹481.35

The current data shows that the stock price of REC is 486.85. There has been a 1.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.5.

15 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹465.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, REC had a volume of 618,721 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was 465.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!