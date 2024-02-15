REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Sees Strong Gains in Trading

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of REC was ₹457.35 and the closing price was ₹465.25. The stock reached a high of ₹484.65 and a low of ₹453.05. The market capitalization of REC is ₹126750.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹524 and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 618,721 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.38%
|3 Months
|31.91%
|6 Months
|115.82%
|YTD
|16.65%
|1 Year
|324.13%
The current data shows that the stock price of REC is ₹486.85. There has been a 1.14% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.5.
On the last day of trading, REC had a volume of 618,721 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was ₹465.25.
