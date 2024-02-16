Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 481.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.35 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC's open price was 486.85 and the close price was 481.35. The stock had a high of 489.35 and a low of 479.4. The market capitalization of REC was 127,276.88 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 524 and the 52-week low was 110.5. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 247,410 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹483.35, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹481.35

REC stock is currently priced at 483.35. There has been a 0.42% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.

16 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹481.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, REC Limited (REC) had a volume of 247,410 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for REC shares on this day was 481.35.

