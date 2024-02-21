REC Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened and closed at ₹468.05 with a high of ₹474.25 and a low of ₹463.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹123024.23 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹110.5 and ₹524. The BSE volume for REC shares was 195096 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.