REC Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 468.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 467.2 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened and closed at 468.05 with a high of 474.25 and a low of 463.15. The market capitalization stood at 123024.23 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 110.5 and 524. The BSE volume for REC shares was 195096 on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹468.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, REC BSE had a volume of 195,096 shares with a closing price of 468.05.

