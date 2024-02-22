REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Drops in Trading Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at ₹467.15 and closed at ₹467.2. The stock reached a high of ₹473.3 and a low of ₹450.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹119,561.54 crores. The 52-week high and low for REC are ₹524 and ₹110.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 442,195 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of REC is ₹454.05 with a net change of -13.15 and a percent change of -2.81. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
On the last day, REC BSE had a trading volume of 442,195 shares with a closing price of ₹467.2.
