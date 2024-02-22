Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Drops in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:27 AM IST Trade
REC stock price went down today, 22 Feb 2024, by -2.81 %. The stock closed at 467.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 454.05 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at 467.15 and closed at 467.2. The stock reached a high of 473.3 and a low of 450.95. The market capitalization stood at 119,561.54 crores. The 52-week high and low for REC are 524 and 110.75 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 442,195 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹454.05, down -2.81% from yesterday's ₹467.2

The current stock price of REC is 454.05 with a net change of -13.15 and a percent change of -2.81. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

22 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹467.2 on last trading day

On the last day, REC BSE had a trading volume of 442,195 shares with a closing price of 467.2.

