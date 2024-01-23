Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.81 %. The stock closed at 451.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 460 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of REC opened at 459.7 and closed at 451.8. The stock saw a high of 471 and a low of 453. The market capitalization of REC is 121,128.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 454.8, while the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,203,270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST REC share price NSE Live :REC trading at ₹460, up 1.81% from yesterday's ₹451.8

The current data for REC stock shows that the price is 460. There has been a percent change of 1.81, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 8.2, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.2 points. Overall, this data indicates that the REC stock has experienced positive growth.

23 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST US Federal Reserve should start cutting interest rates soon to avoid recession, says Bill Gross: Report

Bill Gross has called on the US Federal Reserve to stop winding down its balance sheet and reduce interest rates to avoid a recession.

https://www.livemint.com/economy/us-federal-reserve-should-start-cutting-interest-rates-soon-to-avoid-recession-says-bill-gross-report-11705978268969.html

23 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹451.8 on last trading day

On the last day, the REC BSE volume was recorded at 1,203,270 shares. The closing price for these shares was 451.8.

