REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Soars on Strong Trading Day

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock price of REC opened at ₹459.7 and closed at ₹451.8. The stock saw a high of ₹471 and a low of ₹453. The market capitalization of REC is ₹121,128.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹454.8, while the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,203,270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.