REC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5.58 %. The stock closed at 460 per share. The stock is currently trading at 434.35 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for REC (Rural Electrification Corporation Limited) was 484, the closing price was 460, the highest price reached during the day was 484, and the lowest price was 416.35. The market capitalization for REC is 114,374.08 crore. The 52-week high for the company is 454.8 and the 52-week low is 110.5. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,869,290.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹460 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for REC was 1,869,290 shares. The closing price for REC on that day was 460.

