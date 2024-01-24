REC Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for REC (Rural Electrification Corporation Limited) was ₹484, the closing price was ₹460, the highest price reached during the day was ₹484, and the lowest price was ₹416.35. The market capitalization for REC is ₹114,374.08 crore. The 52-week high for the company is ₹454.8 and the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 1,869,290.

