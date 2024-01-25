REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Surges in Trading Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, REC opened at ₹440.75 and closed at ₹434.35. The stock reached a high of ₹472.95 and a low of ₹435.7. The market capitalization of REC is ₹123,103.22 crore. The 52-week high is ₹454.8, while the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,143,771 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.64%
|3 Months
|54.18%
|6 Months
|169.37%
|YTD
|13.24%
|1 Year
|280.39%
Based on the current data, the stock price of REC is ₹473.4. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.9.
On the last day of trading, REC had a volume of 1,143,771 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹434.35.
