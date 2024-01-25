Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 467.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 473.4 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, REC opened at 440.75 and closed at 434.35. The stock reached a high of 472.95 and a low of 435.7. The market capitalization of REC is 123,103.22 crore. The 52-week high is 454.8, while the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,143,771 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.64%
3 Months54.18%
6 Months169.37%
YTD13.24%
1 Year280.39%
25 Jan 2024, 09:12 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹473.4, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹467.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of REC is 473.4. There has been a 1.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.9.

25 Jan 2024, 08:27 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹434.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, REC had a volume of 1,143,771 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 434.35.

