Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 467.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.1 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : The last day of trading for REC saw an open price of 473.4 and a close price of 467.5. The stock reached a high of 474.5 and a low of 462.5 during the day. The market capitalization for REC is currently at 123,787.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 454.8, while the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for REC on the last day of trading was 871,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST REC share price NSE Live :REC trading at ₹470.1, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹467.5

The current data for REC stock shows that the price is 470.1 with a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, meaning that the stock has increased by 2.6 points from the previous trading session. Overall, this data suggests that REC stock is experiencing a slight upward trend.

26 Jan 2024, 09:14 AM IST US Market: Wall Street rises on strong GDP data, S&P 500 sets a new record

US Market News: US stock market gains on positive economic indicators, with S&P 500 setting record for fifth consecutive day.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/us-market-wall-street-rises-on-strong-gdp-data-s-p-500-sets-a-new-record-11706238733810.html

26 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹467.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the REC BSE volume was 871,156 shares with a closing price of 467.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.