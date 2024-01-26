REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Rises in Trading Today

REC Share Price Today : The last day of trading for REC saw an open price of ₹473.4 and a close price of ₹467.5. The stock reached a high of ₹474.5 and a low of ₹462.5 during the day. The market capitalization for REC is currently at ₹123,787.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹454.8, while the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for REC on the last day of trading was 871,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.