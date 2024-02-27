REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC started at ₹463 and ended at ₹464.1. The stock reached a high of ₹467.05 and a low of ₹458.6. The market capitalization was ₹120,957.14 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹524 and a 52-week low of ₹110.75. The BSE volume for REC was 273,365 shares traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.84%
|3 Months
|23.23%
|6 Months
|88.9%
|YTD
|11.3%
|1 Year
|306.64%
The current price of REC stock is ₹459.35 with a net change of -4.75 and a percent change of -1.02%.
On the last day, REC had a trading volume of 273,365 shares with a closing price of ₹464.1 at the BSE.
