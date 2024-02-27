Hello User
REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

REC stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 464.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 459.35 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC started at 463 and ended at 464.1. The stock reached a high of 467.05 and a low of 458.6. The market capitalization was 120,957.14 crore, with a 52-week high of 524 and a 52-week low of 110.75. The BSE volume for REC was 273,365 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.84%
3 Months23.23%
6 Months88.9%
YTD11.3%
1 Year306.64%
27 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹459.35, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹464.1

The current price of REC stock is 459.35 with a net change of -4.75 and a percent change of -1.02%.

27 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹464.1 on last trading day

On the last day, REC had a trading volume of 273,365 shares with a closing price of 464.1 at the BSE.

