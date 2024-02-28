Hello User
REC Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -3.49 %. The stock closed at 459.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 443.3 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at 458.25, with the closing price at 459.35. The stock reached a high of 460 and a low of 436.85. The market capitalization stood at 116730.82 crore, with a 52-week high of 524 and a 52-week low of 110.75. The BSE volume for REC was 287444 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹459.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, REC had a volume of 287,444 shares with a closing price of 459.35.

