REC Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at ₹458.25, with the closing price at ₹459.35. The stock reached a high of ₹460 and a low of ₹436.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹116730.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹524 and a 52-week low of ₹110.75. The BSE volume for REC was 287444 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
28 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST
REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹459.35 on last trading day
