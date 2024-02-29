Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

REC Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went down today, 29 Feb 2024, by -3.77 %. The stock closed at 443.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 426.6 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at 445.05 and closed at 443.3. The stock reached a high of 446.3 and a low of 424.7 during the day. The market cap stood at 112,333.34 crore. The 52-week high for REC was 524 and the low was 110.75. The stock saw a trading volume of 766,997 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹443.3 on last trading day

On the last day, REC BSE had a trading volume of 766,997 shares with a closing price of 443.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!