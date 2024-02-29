REC Share Price Live blog for 29 Feb 2024

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, REC opened at ₹445.05 and closed at ₹443.3. The stock reached a high of ₹446.3 and a low of ₹424.7 during the day. The market cap stood at ₹112,333.34 crore. The 52-week high for REC was ₹524 and the low was ₹110.75. The stock saw a trading volume of 766,997 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.