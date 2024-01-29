Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

REC Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 467.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470.1 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) was 473.4, the closing price was 467.5, the highest price reached during the day was 474.5, and the lowest price was 462.5. The market capitalization of REC is 123,787.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 484, while the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 871,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST REC share price update :REC closed at ₹467.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for REC was 871,156 shares, with a closing price of 467.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!