REC Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) was ₹473.4, the closing price was ₹467.5, the highest price reached during the day was ₹474.5, and the lowest price was ₹462.5. The market capitalization of REC is ₹123,787.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹484, while the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 871,156 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.