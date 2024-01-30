REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Experiences Upward Momentum in Trading

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) was ₹479.45, with a closing price of ₹470.1. The stock had a high of ₹505.5 and a low of ₹472.7. The market capitalization of REC was ₹131,595.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹484, while the 52-week low was ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,116,576 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
REC, a stock trading at a spot price of 499.7, has a bid price of 498.35 and an offer price of 498.65. The bid and offer quantities stand at 2000 each. The open interest is recorded at 38,520,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for REC stock shows that its price is ₹499.75. There has been a 6.31 percent increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 29.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.65%
|3 Months
|59.96%
|6 Months
|146.22%
|YTD
|21.04%
|1 Year
|333.96%
On the last day of trading, the REC BSE had a volume of 1,116,576 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹470.1 per share.
