Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

REC share price Today Live Updates : REC Experiences Upward Momentum in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 6.31 %. The stock closed at 470.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 499.75 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price of REC (Rural Electrification Corporation) was 479.45, with a closing price of 470.1. The stock had a high of 505.5 and a low of 472.7. The market capitalization of REC was 131,595.37 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 484, while the 52-week low was 110.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,116,576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST REC Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 10:03 AM IST REC January futures opened at 503.3 as against previous close of 503.6

REC, a stock trading at a spot price of 499.7, has a bid price of 498.35 and an offer price of 498.65. The bid and offer quantities stand at 2000 each. The open interest is recorded at 38,520,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Eurozone Likely Sank Into Recession, But Worst Could Be Over

https://www.wsj.com/economy/global/eurozone-likely-sank-into-recession-but-worst-could-be-over-157959a7

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST REC share price update :REC trading at ₹499.75, up 6.31% from yesterday's ₹470.1

The current data for REC stock shows that its price is 499.75. There has been a 6.31 percent increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 29.65.

30 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST REC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.65%
3 Months59.96%
6 Months146.22%
YTD21.04%
1 Year333.96%
30 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST REC share price Today :REC trading at ₹499.75, up 6.31% from yesterday's ₹470.1

The current data of REC stock shows that the stock price is 499.75. There has been a percent change of 6.31, indicating a positive increase in the stock price. The net change is 29.65, which means the stock price has increased by this amount. Overall, these figures suggest that the REC stock has experienced a significant gain in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹470.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the REC BSE had a volume of 1,116,576 shares. The closing price for the day was 470.1 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!