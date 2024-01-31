Hello User
REC Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

REC stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 499.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 492 per share. Investors should monitor REC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

REC Stock Price Today

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the REC stock opened at 508.2 and closed at 499.75. The highest price it reached during the day was 511.5, while the lowest was 488.6. The market capitalization of REC is 129,554.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 505.5, while the 52-week low is 110.5. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,181,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST REC share price Live :REC closed at ₹499.75 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of REC shares traded on the BSE was 1,181,667 shares. The closing price of these shares was 499.75.

