REC Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

REC Share Price Today : On the last day, the REC stock opened at ₹508.2 and closed at ₹499.75. The highest price it reached during the day was ₹511.5, while the lowest was ₹488.6. The market capitalization of REC is ₹129,554.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹505.5, while the 52-week low is ₹110.5. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,181,667 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST
