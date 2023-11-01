Hello User
Relaxo Footwears share price Today Live Updates : Relaxo Footwears Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:22 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Relaxo Footwears stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -0.53 %. The stock closed at 898.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 894 per share. Investors should monitor Relaxo Footwears stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Relaxo Footwears

On the last day of trading, Relaxo Footwears had an open price of 890 and a close price of 890.05. The stock had a high of 902.45 and a low of 888.45. The market capitalization of the company is 22,154.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 979.25 and the 52-week low is 748.5. On the BSE, 1812 shares of Relaxo Footwears were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:22 AM IST Relaxo Footwears share price Today :Relaxo Footwears trading at ₹894, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹898.75

The current data of Relaxo Footwears stock shows that the price is 894 with a percent change of -0.53%. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, indicating a decrease of 4.75 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Relaxo Footwears stock has experienced a small decline in value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Relaxo Footwears share price Live :Relaxo Footwears closed at ₹890.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Relaxo Footwears had a volume of 1812 shares and closed at a price of 890.05.

