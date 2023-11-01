Relaxo Footwears share price Today Live Updates : Relaxo Footwears Shares Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

On the last day of trading, Relaxo Footwears had an open price of ₹890 and a close price of ₹890.05. The stock had a high of ₹902.45 and a low of ₹888.45. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,154.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹979.25 and the 52-week low is ₹748.5. On the BSE, 1812 shares of Relaxo Footwears were traded.
The current data of Relaxo Footwears stock shows that the price is ₹894 with a percent change of -0.53%. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.75, indicating a decrease of ₹4.75 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests that Relaxo Footwears stock has experienced a small decline in value.
