Relaxo Footwears Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade

Relaxo Footwears stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 4.47 %. The stock closed at 898.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 938.95 per share. Investors should monitor Relaxo Footwears stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.