Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Relaxo Footwears Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Relaxo Footwears stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 4.47 %. The stock closed at 898.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 938.95 per share. Investors should monitor Relaxo Footwears stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Relaxo Footwears

On the last day of trading, Relaxo Footwears' open price was 892, while the close price was 898.75. The stock reached a high of 958 and a low of 891.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 23,374.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 979.25, while the 52-week low is 748.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 47,905 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Relaxo Footwears share price Live :Relaxo Footwears closed at ₹898.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Relaxo Footwears on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 47,905. The closing price for the day was 898.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.