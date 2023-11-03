Hello User
Relaxo Footwears Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023


1 min read . 08:01 AM IST


Relaxo Footwears stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -3.07 %. The stock closed at 938.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 910.15 per share. Investors should monitor Relaxo Footwears stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.



On the last day, the open price of Relaxo Footwears was 934.05 and the close price was 938.95. The stock reached a high of 937.5 and a low of 905. The market capitalization of the company is 22,657.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 979.25 and the 52-week low is 748.5. The BSE volume for the day was 20,193 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Relaxo Footwears share price Live :Relaxo Footwears closed at ₹938.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Relaxo Footwears had a BSE volume of 20,193 shares and a closing price of 938.95.

