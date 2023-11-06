Hello User
Relaxo Footwears share price Today Live Updates : Relaxo Footwears steps up with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Relaxo Footwears stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 907.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 909.6 per share. Investors should monitor Relaxo Footwears stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Relaxo Footwears

Relaxo Footwears had an open price of 913.9 and a close price of 910.15 on the last day. The stock had a high of 915.95 and a low of 904.05. The market capitalization of the company is 22,626.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 979.25 and the 52-week low is 748.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 2699 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:19 AM IST Relaxo Footwears share price Today :Relaxo Footwears trading at ₹909.6, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹907.25

The current data shows that Relaxo Footwears stock is priced at 909.6 with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 2.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Relaxo Footwears share price Live :Relaxo Footwears closed at ₹910.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Relaxo Footwears had a volume of 2,699 shares and the closing price was 910.15.

