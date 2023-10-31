Relaxo Footwears share price Today Live Updates : Relaxo Footwears Steps Up: Trading Positively

On the last day, Relaxo Footwears opened at ₹895.25 and closed at ₹894.85. The stock reached a high of ₹912.5 and a low of ₹888.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹22,130.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹987 and the 52-week low is ₹748.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,725 shares.
The current data for Relaxo Footwears stock shows that the price is ₹897.4. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|-2.33%
|6 Months
|5.61%
|YTD
|-2.14%
|1 Year
|-7.56%
On the last day of trading, Relaxo Footwears had a volume of 1725 shares with a closing price of ₹894.85.
