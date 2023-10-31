Relaxo Footwears share price Today Live Updates : Relaxo Footwears Steps Up: Trading Positively

Hello User
Relaxo Footwears stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 890.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 897.4 per share. Investors should monitor Relaxo Footwears stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Relaxo Footwears

On the last day, Relaxo Footwears opened at 895.25 and closed at 894.85. The stock reached a high of 912.5 and a low of 888.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 22,130.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 987 and the 52-week low is 748.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,725 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Relaxo Footwears share price update :Relaxo Footwears trading at ₹897.4, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹890.05

The current data for Relaxo Footwears stock shows that the price is 897.4. There has been a percent change of 0.83, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 7.35, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

31 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Relaxo Footwears share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months-2.33%
6 Months5.61%
YTD-2.14%
1 Year-7.56%
31 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Relaxo Footwears share price Today :Relaxo Footwears trading at ₹890, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹890.05

The current data for Relaxo Footwears stock shows that the price is 890, with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.01% and the net change is a decrease of 0.05.

31 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Relaxo Footwears share price Live :Relaxo Footwears closed at ₹894.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Relaxo Footwears had a volume of 1725 shares with a closing price of 894.85.

