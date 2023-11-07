Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries Stocks Plummet on the Market

On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries opened at ₹270.9 and closed at ₹265.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹270.9, while the lowest price was ₹264.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹200.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.4, and the 52-week low is ₹128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1819 shares.
The stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries is currently at ₹265 with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ginni Filaments
|26.39
|0.22
|0.84
|38.0
|16.7
|226.03
|HCP Plastene Bulkpack
|218.25
|9.95
|4.78
|407.0
|178.6
|232.98
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|265.15
|-0.5
|-0.19
|286.4
|128.85
|200.02
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|467.9
|-1.2
|-0.26
|1634.95
|272.4
|199.65
|Lovable Lingerie
|132.5
|-0.2
|-0.15
|161.0
|84.15
|196.1
The stock of Reliance Chemotex Industries had a low price of ₹264.35 and a high price of ₹270.90 for the current day.
The current stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹266.7, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 1.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries had a volume of 1819 shares and closed at a price of ₹265.65.
