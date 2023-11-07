Hello User
Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries Stocks Plummet on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 265.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 265 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Chemotex Industries

On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries opened at 270.9 and closed at 265.65. The highest price reached during the day was 270.9, while the lowest price was 264.5. The market capitalization of the company is 200.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 286.4, and the 52-week low is 128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ginni Filaments26.390.220.8438.016.7226.03
HCP Plastene Bulkpack218.259.954.78407.0178.6232.98
Reliance Chemotex Industries265.15-0.5-0.19286.4128.85200.02
Suryalata Spinning Mills467.9-1.2-0.261634.95272.4199.65
Lovable Lingerie132.5-0.2-0.15161.084.15196.1
07 Nov 2023, 11:25 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Reliance Chemotex Industries had a low price of 264.35 and a high price of 270.90 for the current day.

