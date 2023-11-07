Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries Stocks Plummet on the Market

On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries opened at ₹270.9 and closed at ₹265.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹270.9, while the lowest price was ₹264.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹200.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.4, and the 52-week low is ₹128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 1819 shares.

