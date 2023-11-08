Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries sees stock gains in trading session

On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries opened at ₹270.9 and closed at ₹265.65. The stock reached a high of ₹270.9 and a low of ₹263.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹201.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.4, while the 52-week low is ₹128.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.