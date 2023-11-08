Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries sees stock gains in trading session

On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries opened at ₹270.9 and closed at ₹265.65. The stock reached a high of ₹270.9 and a low of ₹263.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹201.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.4, while the 52-week low is ₹128.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,288 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|HCP Plastene Bulkpack
|228.0
|10.0
|4.59
|407.0
|178.6
|243.39
|Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company
|100.9
|0.99
|0.99
|108.1
|56.61
|215.34
|Reliance Chemotex Industries
|268.3
|1.85
|0.69
|286.4
|128.85
|202.39
|Suryalata Spinning Mills
|459.95
|-0.85
|-0.18
|1634.95
|272.4
|196.26
|Lovable Lingerie
|133.65
|0.7
|0.53
|161.0
|84.15
|197.8
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.69%
|3 Months
|47.71%
|6 Months
|53.99%
|YTD
|42.11%
|1 Year
|39.08%
On the last day, Reliance Chemotex Industries recorded a trading volume of 2,288 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹265.65.
