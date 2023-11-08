Hello User
Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries sees stock gains in trading session

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 266.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Chemotex Industries

On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries opened at 270.9 and closed at 265.65. The stock reached a high of 270.9 and a low of 263.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 201.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 286.4, while the 52-week low is 128.85. The trading volume on the BSE was 2,288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:36 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Chemotex Industries trading at ₹267.45, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹266.45

The current stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries is 267.45 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 1. Based on this data, it appears that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.38% or 1.

08 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
HCP Plastene Bulkpack228.010.04.59407.0178.6243.39
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company100.90.990.99108.156.61215.34
Reliance Chemotex Industries268.31.850.69286.4128.85202.39
Suryalata Spinning Mills459.95-0.85-0.181634.95272.4196.26
Lovable Lingerie133.650.70.53161.084.15197.8
08 Nov 2023, 10:11 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Reliance Chemotex Industries had a low price of 267.1 and a high price of 271 on the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price update :Reliance Chemotex Industries trading at ₹268.5, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹266.45

The stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries is currently 268.5, representing a net change of 2.05 and a percent change of 0.77. The stock has seen a slight increase in value, indicating some positive movement in the company's performance.

08 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.69%
3 Months47.71%
6 Months53.99%
YTD42.11%
1 Year39.08%
08 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today :Reliance Chemotex Industries trading at ₹267.75, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹265.65

The current price of Reliance Chemotex Industries stock is 267.75, with a percent change of 0.79. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.1, showing a positive movement in the stock price by this amount.

08 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Live :Reliance Chemotex Industries closed at ₹265.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Chemotex Industries recorded a trading volume of 2,288 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 265.65.

