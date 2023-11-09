Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Reliance Chemotex Industries opened at ₹271 and closed at ₹266.45. The stock reached a high of ₹271 and a low of ₹262.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹197.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.4 and the 52-week low is ₹128.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 3581 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.89%
|3 Months
|47.04%
|6 Months
|49.56%
|YTD
|40.57%
|1 Year
|37.57%
The current stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹262.05. There has been a percent change of -1.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.4, suggesting that the stock has decreased by ₹4.4.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Chemotex Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3581. The closing price for the stock was ₹266.45.
