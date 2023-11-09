Hello User
Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries Stock Plummets in Today's Trading Session

2 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 266.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Chemotex Industries

On the last day, Reliance Chemotex Industries opened at 271 and closed at 266.45. The stock reached a high of 271 and a low of 262.05. The market capitalization of the company is 197.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 286.4 and the 52-week low is 128.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 3581 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.89%
3 Months47.04%
6 Months49.56%
YTD40.57%
1 Year37.57%
09 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today :Reliance Chemotex Industries trading at ₹262.05, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹266.45

The current stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries is 262.05. There has been a percent change of -1.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.4, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 4.4.

09 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Live :Reliance Chemotex Industries closed at ₹266.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Chemotex Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3581. The closing price for the stock was 266.45.

