Reliance Chemotex Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price for Reliance Chemotex Industries was ₹261, and the close price was ₹265. The stock's high for the day was ₹270.4, while the low was ₹247.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹193.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.4, and the 52-week low is ₹128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 34,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.