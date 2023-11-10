Reliance Chemotex Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day, the open price for Reliance Chemotex Industries was ₹261, and the close price was ₹265. The stock's high for the day was ₹270.4, while the low was ₹247.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹193.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.4, and the 52-week low is ₹128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 34,365 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Live :Reliance Chemotex Industries closed at ₹265 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Reliance Chemotex Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,365. The closing price for the day was ₹265.