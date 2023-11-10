Hello User
Reliance Chemotex Industries Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -3.4 %. The stock closed at 265 per share. The stock is currently trading at 256 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, the open price for Reliance Chemotex Industries was 261, and the close price was 265. The stock's high for the day was 270.4, while the low was 247.65. The market capitalization of the company is 193.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 286.4, and the 52-week low is 128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 34,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Live :Reliance Chemotex Industries closed at ₹265 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Chemotex Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 34,365. The closing price for the day was 265.

