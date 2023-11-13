Hello User
Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 258.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 260.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Chemotex Industries

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Chemotex Industries was 265.9, while the close price was 254.4. The stock had a high of 265.9 and a low of 253.1. The market capitalization of the company is 196.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 286.4, while the 52-week low is 128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3901 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.02%
3 Months38.33%
6 Months45.37%
YTD35.43%
1 Year33.59%
13 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today :Reliance Chemotex Industries trading at ₹260.4, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹258.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries is 260.4. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

13 Nov 2023, 08:06 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Live :Reliance Chemotex Industries closed at ₹254.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries had a volume of 3901 shares and closed at a price of 254.4.

