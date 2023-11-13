Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Chemotex Industries was ₹265.9, while the close price was ₹254.4. The stock had a high of ₹265.9 and a low of ₹253.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹196.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.4, while the 52-week low is ₹128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 3901 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.02%
|3 Months
|38.33%
|6 Months
|45.37%
|YTD
|35.43%
|1 Year
|33.59%
Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries is ₹260.4. There has been a 0.74% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.9.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries had a volume of 3901 shares and closed at a price of ₹254.4.
