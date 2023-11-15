Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Chemotex Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 258.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 263.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Chemotex Industries

On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries opened at 255.25 and closed at 258.5. The highest price reached during the day was 264.05, while the lowest price was 252.9. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 198.47 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 286.4, while the 52-week low is 128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 9,222 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Live :Reliance Chemotex Industries closed at ₹258.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Chemotex Industries had a trading volume of 9,222 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 258.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.