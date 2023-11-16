Hello User
Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 1.54 %. The stock closed at 272.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 276.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Chemotex Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Chemotex Industries

On the last day, Reliance Chemotex Industries had an open price of 264.1 and a close price of 263.65. The stock reached a high of 273 and a low of 260.95. The company has a market capitalization of 205.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 286.4 and the 52-week low is 128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 27,565 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price update :Reliance Chemotex Industries trading at ₹276.25, up 1.54% from yesterday's ₹272.05

The stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries is currently at 276.25. It has experienced a percent change of 1.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Nov 2023, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.97%
3 Months54.56%
6 Months57.8%
YTD44.75%
1 Year41.91%
16 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today :Reliance Chemotex Industries trading at ₹273, up 3.55% from yesterday's ₹263.65

The stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries has increased by 3.55% or 9.35. The current price of the stock is 273.

16 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Live :Reliance Chemotex Industries closed at ₹263.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries had a volume of 27,565 shares and a closing price of 263.65.

