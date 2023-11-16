Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, Reliance Chemotex Industries had an open price of ₹264.1 and a close price of ₹263.65. The stock reached a high of ₹273 and a low of ₹260.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹205.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.4 and the 52-week low is ₹128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 27,565 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries is currently at ₹276.25. It has experienced a percent change of 1.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 4.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.97%
|3 Months
|54.56%
|6 Months
|57.8%
|YTD
|44.75%
|1 Year
|41.91%
The stock price of Reliance Chemotex Industries has increased by 3.55% or ₹9.35. The current price of the stock is ₹273.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Chemotex Industries had a volume of 27,565 shares and a closing price of ₹263.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!