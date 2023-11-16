Reliance Chemotex Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Chemotex Industries sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, Reliance Chemotex Industries had an open price of ₹264.1 and a close price of ₹263.65. The stock reached a high of ₹273 and a low of ₹260.95. The company has a market capitalization of ₹205.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹286.4 and the 52-week low is ₹128.85. The BSE volume for the day was 27,565 shares.

