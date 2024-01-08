Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance sees upward trend in trading

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance stock opened at ₹5.93 and closed at ₹5.65, with a high of ₹5.93 and a low of ₹5.85. The market capitalization is ₹287.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both at ₹5.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,854,748 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Baid Finserve
|24.19
|0.25
|1.04
|48.51
|19.0
|290.45
|Comfort Intech
|8.7
|0.0
|0.0
|10.17
|2.34
|278.35
|Reliance Home Finance
|5.93
|0.28
|4.96
|5.65
|1.61
|287.64
|Capital Trade Links
|38.48
|0.72
|1.91
|39.5
|19.51
|234.65
|Mangal Credit & Fincorp
|111.0
|-0.6
|-0.54
|135.85
|90.0
|214.39
The Reliance Home Finance stock reached a low of ₹5.85 and a high of ₹5.93 during the current day's trading session.
The current data for Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the price is ₹5.93. There has been a 4.96% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.28.
Click here for Reliance Home Finance Profit Loss
On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,854,748. The closing price for the day was ₹5.65.
