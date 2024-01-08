Hello User
Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went up today, 08 Jan 2024, by 4.96 %. The stock closed at 5.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5.93 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance stock opened at 5.93 and closed at 5.65, with a high of 5.93 and a low of 5.85. The market capitalization is 287.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both at 5.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,854,748 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Baid Finserve24.190.251.0448.5119.0290.45
Comfort Intech8.70.00.010.172.34278.35
Reliance Home Finance5.930.284.965.651.61287.64
Capital Trade Links38.480.721.9139.519.51234.65
Mangal Credit & Fincorp111.0-0.6-0.54135.8590.0214.39
The Reliance Home Finance stock reached a low of 5.85 and a high of 5.93 during the current day's trading session.

The current data for Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the price is 5.93. There has been a 4.96% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 0.28.

Click here for Reliance Home Finance Profit Loss

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Baid Finserve24.20.261.0948.5119.0290.57
Comfort Intech8.70.00.010.172.34278.35
Reliance Home Finance5.930.284.965.651.61287.64
Capital Trade Links38.70.942.4939.519.51235.99
Mangal Credit & Fincorp112.61.00.9135.8590.0217.48
The current stock price of Reliance Home Finance is 5.93, which represents a 4.96% increase in value since the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 0.28.

The current day's low price of Reliance Home Finance stock is 5.85 and the high price is 5.93.

On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3,854,748. The closing price for the day was 5.65.

