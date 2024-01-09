Hello User
Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance sees stock surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:15 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 4.89 %. The stock closed at 5.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6.22 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) had an open price of 5.93 and a close price of 5.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 5.93 and a low of 5.85. The market capitalization of RHFL is 287.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both at 5.65. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 7,562,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Reliance Home Finance stock was 5.64, while the high price was 6.22.

09 Jan 2024, 09:54 AM IST Reliance Home Finance Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price update :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹6.22, up 4.89% from yesterday's ₹5.93

The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the stock price is 6.22, with a percent change of 4.89 and a net change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.89% and the net change is an increase of 0.29.

09 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week24.72%
3 Months154.78%
6 Months70.77%
YTD30.59%
1 Year65.67%
09 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Today :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.93, up 4.96% from yesterday's ₹5.65

The stock price of Reliance Home Finance has increased by 4.96% or 0.28 Rupees, and is currently trading at 5.93 Rupees.

09 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹5.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Home Finance (BSE: RELHOME) had a trading volume of 7,562,578 shares. The closing price for the stock was 5.65.

