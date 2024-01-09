Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance sees stock surge

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) had an open price of ₹5.93 and a close price of ₹5.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹5.93 and a low of ₹5.85. The market capitalization of RHFL is ₹287.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both at ₹5.65. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 7,562,578 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the low price of Reliance Home Finance stock was ₹5.64, while the high price was ₹6.22.
The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the stock price is ₹6.22, with a percent change of 4.89 and a net change of 0.29. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.89% and the net change is an increase of 0.29.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|24.72%
|3 Months
|154.78%
|6 Months
|70.77%
|YTD
|30.59%
|1 Year
|65.67%
The stock price of Reliance Home Finance has increased by 4.96% or 0.28 Rupees, and is currently trading at 5.93 Rupees.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Home Finance (BSE: RELHOME) had a trading volume of 7,562,578 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹5.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!