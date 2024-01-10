Hello User
Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went up today, 10 Jan 2024, by 4.89 %. The stock closed at 5.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6.22 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Reliance Home Finance stock opened at 6.05 and closed at 5.93. The stock reached a high of 6.22 and a low of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of 301.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 5.93, while the 52-week low is 1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,08,8050 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Today :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹6.22, up 4.89% from yesterday's ₹5.93

The current data for Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the price is 6.22, with a percent change of 4.89 and a net change of 0.29.

10 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹5.93 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 16,088,050. The closing price for the stock was 5.93.

