Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance sees gains in trading today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the Reliance Home Finance stock opened at ₹6.05 and closed at ₹5.93. The stock reached a high of ₹6.22 and a low of ₹5.64. The company has a market capitalization of ₹301.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹5.93, while the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,08,8050 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.