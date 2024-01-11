Hello User
Reliance Home Finance Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went down today, 11 Jan 2024, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 6.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance's stock opened at 6.1 and closed at 6.22 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 6.1 and a low of 6.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 295.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6.22 and the 52-week low is 1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,006 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹6.22 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Home Finance witnessed a trading volume of 2,216,006 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock stood at 6.22.

