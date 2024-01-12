Hello User
Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance Stock Plummets in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went down today, 12 Jan 2024, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 6.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5.98 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance's stock opened at 5.98 and closed at 6.1 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both 5.98. The market capitalization of the company is 290.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6.22 and the 52-week low is 1.61. The BSE volume for the day was 680,452 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Reliance Home Finance stock is 5.87, and the high price is also 5.87.

12 Jan 2024, 09:59 AM IST Reliance Home Finance Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.87%
3 Months134.57%
6 Months65.22%
YTD34.12%
1 Year70.15%
12 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Today :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.98, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹6.1

The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the price is 5.98, with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -0.12. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.97% and the net change is a decrease of 0.12. Overall, the stock price for Reliance Home Finance has experienced a slight decrease.

12 Jan 2024, 08:12 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹6.1 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Reliance Home Finance had a total trading volume of 680,452 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 6.1.

