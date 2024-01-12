Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance Stock Plummets in Market Trading

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance's stock opened at ₹5.98 and closed at ₹6.1 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both ₹5.98. The market capitalization of the company is ₹290.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6.22 and the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The BSE volume for the day was 680,452 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Reliance Home Finance stock is ₹5.87, and the high price is also ₹5.87.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.87%
|3 Months
|134.57%
|6 Months
|65.22%
|YTD
|34.12%
|1 Year
|70.15%
The current data of Reliance Home Finance stock shows that the price is ₹5.98, with a percent change of -1.97 and a net change of -0.12. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.97% and the net change is a decrease of 0.12. Overall, the stock price for Reliance Home Finance has experienced a slight decrease.
On the last trading day, Reliance Home Finance had a total trading volume of 680,452 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹6.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!