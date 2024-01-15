Reliance Home Finance Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance saw an open price of ₹5.87 and a close price of ₹5.98. The stock had a high and low of ₹5.87 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹284.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6.22, while the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The BSE volume for Reliance Home Finance was 386,740 shares.

