Reliance Home Finance share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Home Finance Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went down today, 16 Jan 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 5.87 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5.76 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Home Finance opened at 5.76 and closed at 5.87. The stock had a high of 5.76 and a low of 5.76. The market capitalization of the company is 279.39 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 6.22 and the 52-week low is 1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 475,294 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price update :Reliance Home Finance trading at ₹5.76, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹5.87

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Home Finance is 5.76, with a percent change of -1.87 and a net change of -0.11. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.87% or 0.11.

16 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹5.87 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of shares traded for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE was 475,294. The closing price for the shares was 5.87.

