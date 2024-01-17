Reliance Home Finance Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Home Finance opened at ₹5.65 and closed at ₹5.76. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹5.65, while the lowest price was also ₹5.65. The market capitalization of Reliance Home Finance is ₹274.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6.22, while the 52-week low is ₹1.61. A total of 339,684 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹5.76 on last trading day
On the last day, Reliance Home Finance had a trading volume of 339,684 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹5.76.