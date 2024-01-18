Reliance Home Finance Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Home Finance opened at ₹5.54 and closed at ₹5.65. The stock had a high of ₹5.54 and a low of ₹5.54. The market capitalization of Reliance Home Finance is ₹268.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6.22 and the 52-week low is ₹1.61. The BSE volume for the stock was 232,761 shares.
18 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST
