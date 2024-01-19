Hello User
Reliance Home Finance Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Home Finance stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -1.99 %. The stock closed at 5.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 5.43 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Home Finance stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Home Finance Stock Price Today

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) opened at 5.43 and closed at 5.54 on the last day. The stock had a high and low of 5.43 throughout the day. RHFL has a market capitalization of 263.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 6.22, while the 52-week low is 1.61. On the BSE, a total of 96,419 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Home Finance share price Live :Reliance Home Finance closed at ₹5.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Home Finance on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 96,419. The closing price for the stock was 5.54.

