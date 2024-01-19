Reliance Home Finance Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Reliance Home Finance Share Price Today : Reliance Home Finance (RHFL) opened at ₹5.43 and closed at ₹5.54 on the last day. The stock had a high and low of ₹5.43 throughout the day. RHFL has a market capitalization of ₹263.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹6.22, while the 52-week low is ₹1.61. On the BSE, a total of 96,419 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.